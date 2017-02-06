How Trump’s border tax would impact car prices

Posted: 5 pm ET

One of President Trump's campaign promises was to charge companies that import products into the U.S. He seems to be moving forward with that plan, and this will likely lead to higher prices for all cars -- imported or not.

This kind of shift could take at least three years to implement, which means imported cars will keep being imported for several years more.

How this will impact you

Since auto manufacturers rely on parts produced all over the world, even cars that are built in the United States would be priced higher.

This increase is likely to result in more used car sales and fewer new car purchases, which might in turn cause some less popular cars to go out of production entirely.

Fewer jobs?

Jim Lentz, Toyota's North America CEO, in a Reuters interview, said this was his biggest fear: "Cost is going to go up, (and) as a result, demand is going to go down. As a result, we're not going to able to employ as many as people as we do today."

Tara Baukus Mello writes the cars blog as well as the weekly Driving for Dollars column, providing both practical financial advice for consumers as well as insight into the latest developments in the automotive world. Follow her on Facebook here or on Twitter @SheDrives.