Drunken driving high over holiday season

Posted: 6 am ET

The number of drunk drivers is high over the Christmas and New Year's holidays, cautions the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and the feds aim to put an end to all drunk driving with a new technology.

Acknowledging the high number of fatalities over the holidays due to drunk driving, NHTSA has launched its Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over ad campaign, which runs through January 1. In addition to traditional ads, the new campaign includes Last Call 360, a virtual experience that uses interactive 360-degree videos where visitors can interact with virtual bar patrons, play games, order virtual alcoholic drinks and discover the consequences of getting behind the wheel of their cars after drinking and driving.

Last year there were 259 people killed on U.S. roads due to drunk driving over the Christmas and New Year's holidays. During the 2015 Christmas holiday (6 p.m. December 24 – 5:59 a.m. December 28), there were an average of 34 lives lost to drunk driving each day. During the 2015 New Year's holiday (6 p.m. December 31, 2014 – 5:59 a.m. January 5, 2015), there were 31 people killed in the U.S. due to drink driving.

In addition to the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, federal and Virginia state officials also have recently announced $5.1 million in funding for the Drive Alcohol Detection System for Safety (DADSS), a partnership between the feds and leading automakers to develop technology that passively detects a driver's blood alcohol concentration (BAC) and prevents starting the car if it detects they are at or above the .08 legal BAC limit in all 50 states.

“Each year, too many lives are lost to drunk driving, particularly around the holiday season. Now we have an opportunity to prevent future drunk driving tragedies by taking action today,” said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx.

<!-- graphic -->

In 2015, 10,265 people died in drunk driving crashes. 67% of the drivers involved in those crashes had a BAC of .15 or higher—nearly twice the legal limit.

