Green car award winner Chevy Bolt has 238-mile range

Posted: 6 am ET

The all-electric Chevrolet Bolt was named the 2017 Green Car of the Year by Green Car Journal during media days at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

"From the time modern electric vehicles emerged in the 1990s, limited driving range has presented a core challenge to the commercialization of electric cars affordable to everyday drivers," said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com.

The Bolt overcomes that challenge with a 238-mile driving range, "the first production electric car to achieve this milestone," said Cogan.

Arriving in showrooms later this year, the Chevrolet Bolt can go 25 miles per one hour of charging with a 240-volt charger. Other features include 10 air bags, self-sealing tires and a rear vision camera. Surround vision, rear camera mirror and a leather-wrapped, heated steering wheel are standard on the top-of-the-line Premier model. Forward collision alert, front pedestrian braking, blind zone alert and rear cross-traffic alert are available on all trim as options.

The 2017 Chevrolet Bolt starts at $37,495, not counting federal and state tax incentives.

The Bolt was one of five finalists that competed for the prestigious award. The other finalists were the BMW 330e iPerformance, Chrysler Pacifica, Kia Optima and Toyota Prius Prime.

Green Car Journal editors narrow the list to the final five based on efficiency, performance, environmental achievement and affordability, among other factors. The Green Car of the Year is selected by a jury that includes celebrity auto enthusiast Jay Leno, as well as leaders of noted environmental organizations, including Jean-Michel Cousteau, president of Ocean Futures Society; Matt Petersen, board member of Global Green USA; Alan Lloyd, president emeritus of the International Council on Clean Transportation; Mindy Lubber, president of CERES; and Kateri Callahan, president of the Alliance to Save Energy.

Tara Baukus Mello writes the cars blog as well as the weekly Driving for Dollars column, providing both practical financial advice for consumers as well as insight into the latest developments in the automotive world. Follow her on Facebook here or on Twitter @SheDrives.