Can’t-miss car ads during the Super Bowl

Posted: 6 am ET

When you aren't watching the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons compete in the Super Bowl this Sunday, carmakers plan to make it hard for you to leave your couch.

This year, several auto marketers are going all out. Here's a glimpse at the car companies that have bought Super Bowl ad time:

Lexus

Lexus has created the "Man & Machine" commercial to highlight the new Lexus LC 500 and the redesigned LS 500.

The 60-second ad (shown above) features movement artist Lil Buck performing some eye-popping moves set to the music of Sia. A 30-second version of the 60-second extended ad shown above will air during the second quarter.

Ford

As part of its "Go Further" marketing slogan, Ford will show a 90-second ad that highlights what it calls the "mobility solutions." Airing just before kickoff, the ad opens with a skier stuck on a lift, and follows that up with a variety of situations in which people and animals have become "stuck" in everyday life. It concludes with a variety of Ford's solutions, including ride sharing and self-driving cars.

Honda

Honda will use the big game to make the television debut of its all-new CR-V. (This will be the third time that the Honda CR-V has been featured during a Super Bowl commercial.) In addition, Honda is partnering with Tasty, the BuzzFeed food network, and Amazon to feature Super Bowl-inspired recipe videos. Users will have the ability to click-through to Amazon to get free, one-hour deliveries of the ingredients from now through Feb. 5.

Hyundai

Hyundai will film, edit and produce a 90-second spot during Super Bowl LI, which will air before the trophy presentation. Read more about it here.

Kia

For its eighth consecutive year of Super Bowl ads, Kia will air a 60-second ad in the third quarter for its new 2017 Kia Niro.

The ad, which stars Melissa McCarthy, follows a harrowing journey from the polar ice caps to the stark desert to demonstrate why Niro is "a smarter kind of crossover." The ad will debut today on NiroBot for Messenger, an interactive chat experience on Facebook's Messenger platform.

