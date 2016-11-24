Beware car thieves who ‘shop’ on Black Friday

Posted: 6 am ET

If you are headed out on Black Friday to get some great deals on holiday gifts, be careful that your shopping trip isn't ruined by car theft.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau analyzed car thefts from 2011 through 2015 and found that there were 30 percent more cars stolen on Black Friday than there were on Thanksgiving Day.

Last year, there were 2,244 cars stolen on Black Friday, more than any holiday in 2015 and more than the 2,080 cars stolen on an average day, the NICB says.

To help protect yourself from auto theft this holiday season, the NICB offers these tips:

Place packages in your truck or cargo space (using the cargo cover) before you leave the parking lot. Thieves watch for shoppers who place items in their trunks and then head into a store. Don't leave a spare key or key fob inside your car. Hide all items from view, including bags that may not contain valuables. Even an empty backpack can lure a thief.

