Banking Blog

Trump set to ‘do a big number’ on Dodd-Frank

Posted: 9 am ET

President Donald Trump plans to begin unwinding parts of key financial regulatory reform legislation put in place following the Great Recession.

The president is expected to sign an executive order on Friday calling for a review of the rules under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, which was designed to make the banking system robust enough to survive another big economic downturn without fear of a total collapse.

"Americans are going to have better choices and Americans are going to have better products because we're not going to burden the banks with literally hundreds of billions of dollars of regulatory costs every year," Trumps chief economic adviser Gary Cohn told the Wall Street Journal.

The expected move comes just days after the president promised to do "a big number" on the signature financial reform legislation approved under the Obama administration.

"Regulation has actually been horrible for big business, but it's been worse for small business," the president said. "Dodd-Frank is a disaster."

What changes might mean

How much Trump's executive order alone could impact the law is unclear, but the Washington Post suggests he could simply order that agency heads change or ignore regulations created in the wake of Dodd-Frank:

"Republicans have vowed to scrap the law as well. But as it is basically constructed of thousands of pages of regulations promulgated since its enactment, it is susceptible to effective dismantling by modifying or rescinding regulations and guidance actions issued by a multitude of agencies, including but not limited to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve Board. The 850-page law required some 400 rules, some of which have yet to be completed."

Others suggest Trump's order will have little practical effect. In a series of tweets early Friday morning, Sean Tuffy, a senior vice president and head of regulatory intelligence at the financial services firm Brown Brothers Harriman, said lawmakers themselves will ultimately have to reshape or scrap financial reform.

He also said he thinks the Department of Labor's fiduciary rule -- another Trump target -- will ultimately move forward.

What Dodd-Frank does

The sprawling Dodd-Frank law has a half-dozen or more key provisions that have reshaped banking in the last several years, including:

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Consumers may be most familiar with this independent government agency the law created, which was designed to prevent financial institutions from offering predatory products and services that abuse consumers. The CFPB has authored new restrictions on how banks can market and sell their products and returned millions of dollars to consumers. It's also been criticized for wielding too much regulatory muscle and for having too little accountability to Congress or the president.

The Durbin amendment. This measure set caps on the interchange fees that big banks can charge to merchants when a customer swipes a debit card. This cut big banks' fee revenue sharply and may have led financial institutions to raise other banking fees that consumers pay directly.

The Volcker Rule. Named after former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker, this measure placed trading restrictions on financial institutions. Proprietary trading by commercial banks played a major role in the financial crisis.

Capital requirements. Banks have to have more money on hand to weather another financial crisis. The Federal Reserve stepped in to aid banks during the financial crisis largely because they didn't have enough cash in reserve once the value of their mortgage-based assets fell.

Too big to fail. This measure gives the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. the authority to wind down large financial institutions in lieu of bankruptcy. This is meant to prevent future government bailouts.