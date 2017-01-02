Here's how you can win $10,000 from our Money Makeover Contest

smart spending

#NewYearMM

Bankrate Money Makeover

Sponsored by Synchrony Bank

Please see the official rules at http://www.bankrate.com/finance/personal-finance/official-rules-new-year-money-makeover.aspx

The Making of a Makeover

In picking a winner for the Money Makeover, we're of course looking for a compelling story that resonates with the reader and some diversification among the winners in terms of geography and demographics. But mostly, it has to be somebody that I can help.

If your financial situation is such a hot mess that neither I nor $10,000 in contest winnings are going to fix it, I'm not going to be the one to tell you that your financial dreams are out of reach or just foolish.

In addition to the contest winnings, what you're getting out of this is a free financial plan. You're also, in a lot of cases, getting validation of the things that you're doing right and some advice on corrective steps for the things that you're not doing right.

A lot of people, as we're doing the makeover, you can almost see the lightbulb coming on in terms of things that maybe they were doing wrong that they now recognize. It's the old adage if you give somebody fish, they'll eat for a day but if you teach them to fish, they'll eat for a lifetime.

How to Enter:

Use #NewYearMM on social media or enter directly on Bankrate.com's contest page by Jan 31, 2017.

Upload a photo.

Tell us why you deserve $10K and a money makeover.

Share the link with family and friends when public voting begins.

Please see the official rules: http://www.bankrate.com/finance/personal-finance/official-rules-new-year-money-makeover.aspx