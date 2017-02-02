smart spending

5 financial mistakes we make over and over

1. You SPEND more than you make

Make a budget!

Add up your monthly income and subtract your expenses.

Consider investing the rest.

2. No EMERGENCY fund

A six-month emergency fund might not be enough.

The average time needed to find a new job is 37.1 weeks!

3. Ignoring MONTHLY BILLS

If you're always swimming in big bills, get organized.

You can also try setting up an auto bill payment schedule.

4. Not knowing your CREDIT SCORE

No excuses.

There are plenty of ways to check your credit report for free -- including my.Bankrate.com!

5. IMPULSE buying

It was a great sale, but do you really need it?

To reduce your urge to splurge, ask yourself if it's a "want" or a "need."

Bankrate: Master Life's Financial Journey