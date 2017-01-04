PrintSubscribe
banking

What is an ACH network?

By Eli Elizee • Bankrate.com

Short for Automated Clearing House, ACH processes large volumes of credit and debit transactions electronically.

If you use direct deposit or your bank's automatic bill-pay function, chances are you've utilized the ACH network.

If you're still using paper checks, here are some reasons to consider switching to ACH:

  • Low-cost transactions: ACH transactions cost as little as 15 cents, while mailing a business check costs about $1.22.
  • Convenience: ACH allows you to set an automatic, recurring schedule for payment of your regular bills.
  • Fast processing times: ACH transactions process within a day, improving cash flow and making it easier to predict account balances on any given day.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2017
