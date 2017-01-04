banking

What is an ACH network?

Short for Automated Clearing House, ACH processes large volumes of credit and debit transactions electronically.

If you use direct deposit or your bank's automatic bill-pay function, chances are you've utilized the ACH network.

If you're still using paper checks, here are some reasons to consider switching to ACH:

ACH transactions cost as little as 15 cents, while mailing a business check costs about $1.22. Convenience: ACH allows you to set an automatic, recurring schedule for payment of your regular bills.

ACH allows you to set an automatic, recurring schedule for payment of your regular bills. Fast processing times: ACH transactions process within a day, improving cash flow and making it easier to predict account balances on any given day.

