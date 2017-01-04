2015 tax bracket rates

PrintSubscribe
The seven federal income tax brackets made it through 2015 without any congressional changes. However, the earnings amounts that fall into each tax rate were adjusted, as usual, for inflation. This means you can make a bit more money without facing a substantial increase in your tax bill. For the 2015 tax year, the seven individual income tax rates and applicable earnings are shown in the table below.

Tax rateSingleHead of household
10%Up to $9,225Up to $13,150
15%$9,226 to $37,450$13,151 to $50,200
25%$37,451 to $90,750$50,201 to $129,600
28%$90,751 to $189,300$129,601 to $209,850
33%$189,301 to $411,500$209,851 to $411,500
35%$411,501 to $413,200$411,501 to $439,000
39.6%$413,201 or more$439,001 or more
Tax rateMarried filing jointly or qualifying widowMarried filing separately
10%Up to $18,450Up to $9,225
15%$18,451 to $74,900$9,226 to $37,450
25%$74,901 to $151,200$37,451 to $75,600
28%$151,201 to $230,450$75,601 to $115,225
33%$230,451 to $411,500$115,226 to $205,750
35%$411,501 to $464,850$205,751 to $232,425
39.6%$464,851 or more$232,426 or more

Veteran tax journalist Kay Bell writes tax stories from her Austin, Texas, home. She also blogs at Don't Mess With Taxes. She is the author of the book "The Truth About Paying Fewer Taxes," and a co-author of the book "Future Millionaires' Guidebook."
Posted: Jan. 4, 2017
