2015 tax bracket rates
The seven federal income tax brackets made it through 2015 without any congressional changes. However, the earnings amounts that fall into each tax rate were adjusted, as usual, for inflation. This means you can make a bit more money without facing a substantial increase in your tax bill. For the 2015 tax year, the seven individual income tax rates and applicable earnings are shown in the table below.
|Tax rate
|Single
|Head of household
|10%
|Up to $9,225
|Up to $13,150
|15%
|$9,226 to $37,450
|$13,151 to $50,200
|25%
|$37,451 to $90,750
|$50,201 to $129,600
|28%
|$90,751 to $189,300
|$129,601 to $209,850
|33%
|$189,301 to $411,500
|$209,851 to $411,500
|35%
|$411,501 to $413,200
|$411,501 to $439,000
|39.6%
|$413,201 or more
|$439,001 or more
|Tax rate
|Married filing jointly or qualifying widow
|Married filing separately
|10%
|Up to $18,450
|Up to $9,225
|15%
|$18,451 to $74,900
|$9,226 to $37,450
|25%
|$74,901 to $151,200
|$37,451 to $75,600
|28%
|$151,201 to $230,450
|$75,601 to $115,225
|33%
|$230,451 to $411,500
|$115,226 to $205,750
|35%
|$411,501 to $464,850
|$205,751 to $232,425
|39.6%
|$464,851 or more
|$232,426 or more