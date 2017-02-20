How much do solar panels cost?

Solar power offers many benefits: reduced carbon footprint, lower electricity bills and a possible increase in your home's value. The cost of installing solar panels was once prohibitive but the decline in prices has made converting to solar energy not only affordable but cost effective, in many cases saving homeowners and business owners money over time.

Understanding solar panel basics

Solar powered homes and buildings typically rely on solar energy during sunny days. The buildings remain connected to the power grid, drawing electricity from the grid when solar energy is not available, such as on cloudy days and at night.

You are charged for the electricity you draw from the grid, but then are credited for excess power you produce and contribute back to the grid. The goal is to produce as much power as you use.

Solar panel costs

On average, the cost to buy a solar system is $15,000 to $20,000 after federal tax credits. You can expect to reduce your electricity bill by 70 percent or more.

While solar energy users aim for no electricity bill, many utilities are beginning to charge solar users fees to offset expenses to maintain utility lines and emergency crews.

Experts estimate most solar systems pay for themselves in 5 to 7 years. However, these numbers are rough averages. When calculating the costs and savings of installing a solar system, it's important to consider the following factors.

Your current electricity usage

As a rule, the average home consumes 1 kilowatt per hour (kWh) of electricity at 10 cents per kilowatt (kW). Based on this estimate, the average monthly bill would cost about $73 for 730 kW. This varies widely based on the size of your home, your family size and factors like heating and air conditioning.