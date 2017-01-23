The 12 richest families in America

Leonard Lauder and Judy Lauder attend the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation Seventh Annual Fall Symposium; Luncheon at The Pierre Hotel on Nov. 14, 2016 in New York City. (Patrick McMullan/Getty Images)

No. 12: Lauder family

Estimated net worth: $17.9 billion

Estee Lauder began the cosmetics firm in 1946. Today, two of her sons and three of her grandchildren are involved in running the company.

Si Newhouse attend an evening with Ralph Lauren hosted by Oprah Winfrey and presented at Lincoln Center on Oct. 24, 2011 in New York City. (Jason Binn/Getty Images)

No. 11: Newhouse family

Estimated net worth: $18.5 billion

Sam Newhouse founded the family fortune with Advance Publications in 1922, but it was two of his sons who grew the publishing business into a media giant. Three family members share his fortune.

A jackpump pumps oil in Texas, the Duncan family made its fortunes in Texas oil. (Danita Delimont/Getty Images)

No. 10: Duncan family

Estimated net worth: $21.5 billion

The late Dan Duncan founded Enterprise Products Partners in 1968. Today, the oil and gas pipeline company supports his four children.

Anne Hearst McInerney, Vicki Hearst and Patricia Hearst Shaw attend Hearst Castle Preservation Foundation Annual Benefit Weekend 2016 Hearst Ranch Patron Cowboy Cookout at Hearst Ranch on Oct. 1, 2016 in San Simeon, California. (Patrick McMullan/Getty Images)

No. 9: Hearst family

Estimated net worth: $28 billion

In 1887, William Randolph Hearst founded the newspaper business. His fortune is shared by 67 heirs. Today, Hearst's grandson runs the media conglomerate.

Abigail Johnson with Fidelity Investments, received an award on behalf of the Johnson family at the Boston Chamber of Commerce at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center on April 24, 2012. (Boston Globe/Getty Images)

No. 8: (Edward) Johnson family

Estimated net worth: $28.5 billion

Edward Johnson founded Fidelity Investments in 1946. Today, it's the second-largest mutual fund company in the world and is run by a third-generation CEO.

Executive producer Karen Pritzker and film subject Allison Schwartz attend HBO's New York Premiere of "The Big Picture: Rethinking Dyslexia" on Oct. 25, 2012 in New York City. (Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

No. 7: Pritzker family

Estimated net worth: $29 billion

The Hyatt hotel company was founded in 1936 and it supports 13 heirs -- 11 of whom are billionaires.

Herbert Fisk Johnson III attends the "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2" New York premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 theater on March 15, 2016 in New York City. (Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

S.C. Johnson family

Estimated net worth: $30 billion

S.C. Johnson, a cleaning products company, was founded in 1886, and it is currently run by a fifth-generation Johnson. Approximately 13 heirs share in the fortunes of this privately owned conglomerate.

Billy Rayner and Katharine Rayner (granddaughter of James M. Cox) attend The Morgan Library & Museum's Evening Benefit at The Morgan Library & Museum on Nov. 14, 2016 in New York City. (Krista Kennell/Getty Images)

No. 5: Cox family

Estimated net worth: $41 billion

The family fortune was born in 1898 when James M. Cox bought Dayton Evening News. It has since grown into a media conglomerate that's shared among five heirs.

Cargill-MacMillan owns the biggest producing cattle slaughterhouses in the U.S. -- they're eighth in pork. McDonalds purchases eggs from Cargill-MacMillan used in Egg Mcmuffins. The family is very private. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

No. 4: Cargill-MacMillan family

Estimated net worth: $49 billion

The family behind Cargill, an agribusiness founded in 1865, boasts 14 billionaires. Forbes estimates that the Cargill-MacMillan family has produced more billionaires per family than any other in the nation. About 23 heirs share this fortune.

Jacqueline B. Mars arrives for the formal Artist's Dinner honoring the recipients of the 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors hosted by United States Secretary of State John F. Kerry at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Pool/Getty Images)

No. 3: Mars family

Estimated net worth: $78 billion

Founded by Frank Mars in 1911, Mars Inc. grew to become one of the world's largest -- and most secretive -- candy companies. His son joined in 1929 and upon his death, passed his wealth on to three children.

David H. Koch and Julia Flesher Koch attends the School of American Ballet Winter Ball at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City. (Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

No. 2: Koch family

Estimated net worth: $82 billion

Fred Koch founded the oil refining company in 1925. Two of his sons, Charles and David, took their share of their father's fortune and expanded Koch Industries into a diversified energy conglomerate.

Alice Walton attends American Federation of Arts Gala & Cultural Leadership Awards 2016 at Metropolitan Club on Nov. 1, 2016 in New York City. (Sylvain Gaboury/Getty Image)

No. 1: Walton family

Estimated net worth: $130 billion

In 1962, Sam Walton founded Wal-Mart, the nation's largest retailer. Today, his fortune is shared among seven heirs.

