You want to leave a legacy

If you want to leave a substantial legacy to your children or grandchildren -- one that will help pay for their own retirement -- your Roth IRA can be stretched to meet that goal.

Your heirs will be required to take tax-free distributions from the account throughout their lives, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing. They get an annual tax-free bonus to remember you by. There should still be plenty left when they reach retirement age, says J.J. Montanaro, a CFP professional with USAA.

Most of his clients who opt for this strategy aren't concerned about their own taxes. "Their primary goal is to best position the money for their heirs, even if it means they pay more taxes," Montanaro says.

You want to avoid high tax bills later

If you are over 59 1/2 but younger than 70 and have a traditional IRA, you might want to "top off your tax bracket" with a Roth IRA conversion, says Leon LaBrecque, CPA, CFP professional and chartered financial analyst.

This is particularly true if you may not need that money in retirement but will be forced to take required minimum distributions, or RMDs, once you reach age 70 1/2.

For instance, a couple is at the upper level of the 15 percent tax bracket in 2017 if they have adjusted gross income, or AGI, of $75,900. If their actual income is less than that, they could convert the difference from their traditional IRA at this low tax rate up to the cap.

If they do it every year until they are required to take RMDs, they can substantially lower those RMDs, as well as the taxes they'll owe on their nest egg going forward.

"It's a fabulous tax strategy," says LaBrecque.

You plan to move when you retire

If you are thinking of retiring to a high-tax state like New York, New Jersey or California, especially from a state where taxes are lower, converting at least part of your traditional IRA to a Roth before you make the move might make sense.

But if, like many people, you are retiring to Florida or one of the other six states where there is no state income tax, the reasons for converting a traditional to a Roth diminish, says Ken Hevert, a senior vice president at Fidelity. Plus some states don't tax retirement income, including distributions from an IRA.

In either case, study up. Different states treat Roth conversions differently, so understand your situation and get some expert advice before you make a conversion.

