Stop doing what you've always done

Analyze your credit card reports and check stubs from the past year. Identify where you didn't get your money's worth.

Did you really read those magazines?

How many times did you actually watch HBO?

Did having dinner out every Friday night really make you happy?

Do you need that life insurance?

If the answer is "Yes," keep spending. But if it's "No," slash and dash.

"Make a plan," says Scott Hanson, senior partner at Hanson McClain in Sacramento, California. "These aren't easy decisions."

Slim down your debt

Reduce car loans, student debt and credit card bills a little at a time.

Roll the money in your change jar and take it to the bank.

Hold a pay-off-the-student-loan garage sale.

Put the $25 from Aunt Tilly as an extra payment toward principal on your car loan.

The best strategy is to pay off the highest-interest debt first.

"It comes down to making changes in your life," Hanson says. "Figure out where you are going to cut back and how you can stick with it. Otherwise, you won't get your debt under control."

Rethink the two-car mantra

For years you've had two cars, but do you really need both? Could you Uber it? Or just walk? People 65 and older spend more on transportation than they do on health care, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But nobody ever talks about how outrageously high that expense is, says Joseph Coughlin, director of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology AgeLab and the New England University Transportation Centers Program.

"A good New Year's resolution is to think about how you will provide yourself in retirement with access to the things you need and the things you love at a cost you can afford," Coughlin says.

Take what's yours

Promise yourself that you'll save enough in your 401(k) to get your employer's full match. The majority of plans, 56 percent, require workers to save at least 6 percent to get the full -- often dollar for dollar -- match, according to the Society for Human Resource Management. If you're saving less than your employer is matching, you're saying "No" to your benefits.

"I've seen people who have worked for the same company for 25 years and never claimed that cash. That's stupid," says Hanson.

Simplify bill-paying

Setting up automatic payments to pay bills does three things:

It helps you avoid penalties from missed payments.

It protects your credit rating.

And it often comes with a small "at-a-boy" in the form of a cost reduction. That's a deal.

Use the same automated strategy to pay yourself first, by setting up payroll deductions to your 401(k) plan and bank accounts, and transfers from your savings account to an IRA. Your biggest future bill will be retirement, since your savings will finance your lifestyle.

Become an expert on your tax situation

Paying taxes these days is ridiculously complex and highly individualized. Whether you use tax software or go to a tax adviser, understanding what's deductible from your income and what isn't will help you keep Uncle Sam out of your pocket and more of your own money in it.

Small changes can make a big difference. "It is easier to find 10 percent savings in what you pay in taxes versus trying to find a 10 percent rate of return on an investment," says John Falk, division consulting manager with U.S. Bancorp Investments.

Decide to keep working

We'd all like to quit at 66 or 62 or even 55 and live the high life. But it's almost impossible to do if you're going to live as long as Social Security predicts you will — to 84.3 years for a 65-year-old man and 86.6 for a woman the same age.

This year's a good time to develop an employment strategy. Continuing to work doesn't have to mean doing the same old, same old. Look for an alternative that makes you happier.