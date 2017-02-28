The 10 worst states for first-time homebuyers

f11photo/Shutterstock.com

10. Massachusetts

The Bay State has a very tight housing market, with the nation's smallest percentage of homes available for sale at any one time (0.68%). And, it's sixth-lowest for home ownership among households under age 35, with just 28.4 percent of that group living in homes they own.

9. Oregon

Oregon has even fewer young homeowners: Just 26.5 percent of households under age 35 live in homes of their own. The state is third-lowest for housing affordability, with 26.8 percent of the typical yearly income required to pay for a home.

8. Colorado

Coloradans shell out 25.7 percent of their annual income to pay for their homes, making it one of the least affordable states. One reason is that homes are relatively scarce: Colorado households are growing more quickly than the supply of houses, and the state has the fourth-lowest percentage of homes available for sale.

7. Texas

Texas is another state with a supply of homes that's not keeping up with the growth in population. As a result, just 1.13 percent of homes are on the market at any one time, versus more than 2 percent in several other states.

6. Rhode Island

Rhode Island has high unemployment among people between 25 and 34, the prime age group for buying a first home. An average 8.3 percent were out of work during a recent five-year period tracked by the Census. Possibly as a result, just 28.1 percent of households under age 35 own their own homes.

5. Mississippi

In Mississippi, it's relatively tough to get approved for a loan to buy a home: 16 percent are rejected, one of the highest denial rates in the country. Also, the state's unemployment rate among people ages 25 to 34 is among the worst, averaging 8.1 percent over five years.

4. Louisiana

Louisiana also has a high rejection rate for loans to purchase homes, with 14.1 percent of applications turned down by lenders. And, the state is at the high end for unemployment among 25- to 34-year-olds.

3. New York

New York is behind only California, Colorado and Texas among the states with the lowest percentages of homes available for sale at any one time, putting buyers in a squeeze. And, only 23.5 percent of under-35 households own their homes; the national average is considerably higher at 35.3 percent.

2. Hawaii

Hawaii is home to one of the most shocking housing statistics: Locals pay a staggering 38.3 percent of their median yearly income for their homes, the highest in the country. Only 20.2 percent of younger households own their homes, the lowest among the states.

1. California

Several things put California on the bottom. It's the state with the tightest housing market, with just 0.76 percent of homes available for sale at any one time. For a typical homeowner, 35.2 percent of income goes to house payments; the national average is 19.4 percent. And, the state has one of the smallest percentages of younger households living in homes they own.