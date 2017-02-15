PrintSubscribe
Here comes Brexit!

Brexit has given Americans the chance to save money while traveling, buying a house and refinancing. But it's not all good news. Brexit has punished savers, and stock prices have plunged. Bankrate has information and advice to get you through this turbulent time. Take a look at the ways the Brexit drama affects you.

What is Brexit?

Brexit is a shortening of "British exit," meaning the June 23, 2016, referendum in which British citizens voted to leave the European Union. Prime Minister Theresa May will begin the formal Brexit process by triggering Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty by the end of March. Once Article 50 has been triggered, the United Kingdom and the European Union will have two years to negotiate the split.

What Brexit means for homebuyers, investors and more

It's the beginning of the end of the United Kingdom's relationship with the European Union. What does that mean for you?Read more

Smiling Queen Elizabeth II wearing pink and black hat and coat | Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

5 things Americans need to know about Brexit

Untying 43 years of treaties and agreements is complicated. Here's how it could go down.Read more

Theresa May, Prime Minister of United Kingdom | Charlie Bard/Shutterstock.com

5 reasons not to worry about Brexit

There was immediate market volatility after Brexit vote, but things soon calmed down.Read more

Young woman in red phone booth in London | Tom Bonaventure/Getty Images

4 things US consumers must do before Brexit

You should address these personal finance matters over the next two years.Read more

London Eye | Tom Bonaventure/Getty Images

How Brexit could affect your travel

The exchange rate is the first thing you’ll notice, but there are many more benefits.Read more

