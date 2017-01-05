ImagesBazaar/Getty Images

Mortgage rates edged downward this week. Finally.

Before this week, mortgage rates had gone up nine weeks in a row. They hadn't fallen from one week to the next since late September. From the end of September until the end of 2016, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage climbed a little more than three-quarters of a percentage point.

But they fell this week.

SEARCH RATES: Start out right by shopping today for a mortgage.

Mortgage rates this week

The benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell this week to 4.21 percent from 4.32 percent, according to Bankrate's weekly survey of large lenders. A year ago, it was 4.11 percent. Four weeks ago, the rate was 4.15 percent.

The 30-year fixed mortgages in this week's survey had an average total of 0.28 discount and origination points.

Over the past 52 weeks, the 30-year fixed has averaged 3.79 percent. This week's rate is 0.42 percentage points higher than the 52-week average.

The benchmark 15-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 3.45 percent from 3.57 percent.

The benchmark 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage fell to 3.50 percent from 3.57 percent.

The benchmark 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage fell to 4.28 percent from 4.37 percent.