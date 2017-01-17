Evan El-Amin/Shutterstock.com

President Harry Truman famously had a sign on his desk that read "The Buck Stops Here."

If that's the case when it comes to the stock market, it's fair to wonder how well your portfolio will do under President Donald Trump.

But which presidents brought out the bulls, and which ones fed the bears, might surprise you.

For example, few people would probably cite Calvin "Silent Cal" Coolidge as their favorite president, but Coolidge presided over a 209 percent run-up in stock prices, the largest of any president after 1900, according to S&P 500 composite data gathered by Yale economist Robert Shiller. (Of course, the fact that the stock market crash that touched off the Great Depression occurred the same year he left office takes a little bit of the luster off that achievement).

Look at the graphic here to see how well Trump will have to do to keep up with his predecessor, President Barack Obama, and how other presidents since 1900 stack up.