Married couples with children spent, on average, 13 percent of their annual expenditures on food in 2015 -- an amount that equals a significant portion of their paychecks, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Although it's one budget category that won't go away, it is flexible. Whether you're a foodie who enjoys good meals or someone who eats just to fuel your body, keeping your pantry full and food on the table doesn't have to cost a fortune.

These tips and tricks show you how to save money on food.

Have a plan

Going through the drive-thru or picking up a meal at the deli is a quick and easy way to blow a food budget. One way to avoid this is by developing and sticking to a plan.

Start by creating a menu for a couple of weeks. Then, make a list of all the necessary ingredients for each item on the menu. Scan the pantry and freezer to take inventory of the food items you already have, check the sales ads and coupon lists to match your list with the deals, and get ready to head to the grocery store.

Let the list guide you through the aisles and only buy items you need. It takes some practice to avoid picking up impulse items, but the savings on the grocery bill make it worth the sacrifice.

Don't pay full price

Whenever possible, avoid paying full price for the items in your grocery cart. Grocery stores follow ad cycles, rotating the items they discount. With a little investigative work, it's possible to identify when the items you buy go on sale.

For example, the grocery store may offer deep discounts on a particular pasta brand every four weeks. Stocking up on the pasta during the sales week packs your pantry and keeps the food bill in check.