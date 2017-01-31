Sam Diephuis/Getty Images

The three credit bureaus are Equifax, Experian and TransUnion, and they collect information about you, the consumer. This includes where you live, your job, your payment history and other factors that affect your creditworthiness.

Using this information, the credit bureaus compile a credit score, helping companies you want to buy or borrow from make an informed decision on whether to provide you credit.

How these credit bureaus work

The three credit bureaus use information in your credit report to come up with your credit score. A credit report contains such information as:

How well you keep up to date on paying your bills.

Whether you have a bankruptcy.

The amount of your current debt.

You can contact the credit agencies directly if you need to dispute information in your report.

In addition, you can request a free credit report from each of the bureaus every 12 months. This allows you to correct any potential mistakes on your credit report.

Unfortunately, the free credit report you receive does not contain your credit score; you have to pay for that. Most experts recommend you space out your free report requests to receive them throughout the year.

In the U.S., the three credit bureaus fall under the jurisdiction of the Federal Trade Commission and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Together, the agencies monitor and regulate reporting from national banks and the consumer reporting agencies to protect the American consumer under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, among other regulations.