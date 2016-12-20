PrintSubscribe
credit cards

10 most popular things credit card crooks buy

By Mike Cetera • Bankrate.com

Previous
1 of 11
Next
What crooks buy with your credit card | Adam Supawadee/Shutterstock.com

Adam Supawadee/Shutterstock.com

What crooks buy with your credit card

You spot on your credit card statement an unusual charge to a store you didn't patronize recently. This is clearly fraud, so you contact your issuer and have the charges reversed.

Outside of the store name, all you see on your statement is the dollar amount charged. It may be for about $220, the average ticket price of an attempted fraud transaction in 2016, according to payments firm ACI Worldwide.

But what happened after the crook used your credit card number?

That bad guy used your card to buy popular merchandise that he could then quickly turn around and sell on the black market at a discount, says Erika Dietrich, ACI's global director of payments management.

"I think the products that they buy are really driven by what is going on in the marketplace," she says.

Here are the 10 things crooks most frequently purchase with a stolen credit card, according to an ACI analysis.

CARD SEARCH: Reward yourself with a great rewards credit card.

Previous
1 of 11
Next

Show View allHide Hide all

10. Drone | FakeStocker/Shutterstock.com

FakeStocker/Shutterstock.com

10. Drone

Retail price: $42.99 to $11,995 on Amazon.com

Crooks prefer drones equipped with video cameras.

Electric toothbrush | aragorik/Shutterstock.com

aragorik/Shutterstock.com

9. Electric toothbrush

Retail price: $88.10 on Amazon.com

The top pick? The Philips Sonicare 2 Series with dual handles.

FREE TOOL: Check your credit report now for signs of account fraud.

Vacuum cleaners | Tatiana Popova/Shutterstock.com

Tatiana Popova/Shutterstock.com

8. Vacuum cleaners

Retail price: $300 for the Dyson; $100 to $132 for the Shark on Amazon.com

It's a tie. The bad guys are equally enamored with the Dyson V6 Animal cordless vacuum and the Shark Navigator vacuum.

Gym shoes | AndyPhotoStudio/Shutterstock.com

AndyPhotoStudio/Shutterstock.com

7. Gym shoes

Retail price: $224 to $499 on Amazon.com

Fraudsters don't buy just any gym shoes, though. They want the Nike Men's Air Jordan Retro 3.

Slippers | Courtesy of Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Slippers

Retail price: $66 to $100 on Amazon.com

Again, not just any slipper will do. The hot item: the UGG classic slipper.

Coffee maker | Melica/Shutterstock.com

Melica/Shutterstock.com

5. Coffee maker

Retail price: $71.40 on Amazon.com

For the coffee connoisseur, credit card thieves think you'll enjoy a Keurig K55 single serve coffee maker.

Activity tracker | Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

4. Activity tracker

Retail price: $149.88 on Amazon.com

The small FitBit Charge 2 is one of two activity trackers to make the list of products most purchased with a stolen credit card.

Makeup | Chursina Viktoriia/Shutterstock.com

Chursina Viktoriia/Shutterstock.com

3. Makeup

Retail price: $15 to $60 on Sephora.com

Bad guys think they can sell makeup for cheap on the black market. Women's makeup samplers are prized items.

Smartphones and tablets | Syda Productions/Shutterstock.com

Syda Productions/Shutterstock.com

2. Smartphones and tablets

Retail price: From $649 for the iPhone 7 and from $399 for the iPad Air 2 on Apple.com

The brand name is key here. Thieves flock to purchase Apple iPhones and iPads.

CARD SEARCH: Don't let holiday spending get you down. Find a balance transfer card today.

A more popular activity tracker | Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

1. A more popular activity tracker

Retail price: $149.88

The small FitBit Charge 2 is the fourth most popular item credit card thieves buy. The large version of the same activity tracker is the top item on the list.

advertisement

Editorial Disclaimer: The editorial content is not provided or commissioned by the credit card issuers. Opinions expressed here are author’s alone, not those of the credit card issuers, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the credit card issuers.

Show Bankrate's community sharing policy
          Connect with us
Credit Card Rates Averages
Product Rate Change Last week
Balance Transfer Cards 18.49% --0.00 18.49%
Cash Back Cards 17.21%  0.02 17.19%
Low Interest Cards 12.51%  0.06 12.45%
 
Search
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Credit Card Blog

Leslie McFadden

Best credit cards to build credit

Have little or no credit history? Start your credit card search here.  ... Read more


Connect with us
           