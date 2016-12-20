FakeStocker/Shutterstock.com
10. Drone
Retail price: $42.99 to $11,995 on Amazon.com
Crooks prefer drones equipped with video cameras.
aragorik/Shutterstock.com
9. Electric toothbrush
Retail price: $88.10 on Amazon.com
The top pick? The Philips Sonicare 2 Series with dual handles.
Tatiana Popova/Shutterstock.com
8. Vacuum cleaners
Retail price: $300 for the Dyson; $100 to $132 for the Shark on Amazon.com
It's a tie. The bad guys are equally enamored with the Dyson V6 Animal cordless vacuum and the Shark Navigator vacuum.
AndyPhotoStudio/Shutterstock.com
7. Gym shoes
Retail price: $224 to $499 on Amazon.com
Fraudsters don't buy just any gym shoes, though. They want the Nike Men's Air Jordan Retro 3.
Courtesy of Amazon
6. Slippers
Retail price: $66 to $100 on Amazon.com
Again, not just any slipper will do. The hot item: the UGG classic slipper.
Melica/Shutterstock.com
5. Coffee maker
Retail price: $71.40 on Amazon.com
For the coffee connoisseur, credit card thieves think you'll enjoy a Keurig K55 single serve coffee maker.
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
4. Activity tracker
Retail price: $149.88 on Amazon.com
The small FitBit Charge 2 is one of two activity trackers to make the list of products most purchased with a stolen credit card.
Chursina Viktoriia/Shutterstock.com
3. Makeup
Retail price: $15 to $60 on Sephora.com
Bad guys think they can sell makeup for cheap on the black market. Women's makeup samplers are prized items.
Syda Productions/Shutterstock.com
2. Smartphones and tablets
Retail price: From $649 for the iPhone 7 and from $399 for the iPad Air 2 on Apple.com
The brand name is key here. Thieves flock to purchase Apple iPhones and iPads.
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
1. A more popular activity tracker
Retail price: $149.88
The small FitBit Charge 2 is the fourth most popular item credit card thieves buy. The large version of the same activity tracker is the top item on the list.