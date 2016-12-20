Adam Supawadee/Shutterstock.com

What crooks buy with your credit card

You spot on your credit card statement an unusual charge to a store you didn't patronize recently. This is clearly fraud, so you contact your issuer and have the charges reversed.

Outside of the store name, all you see on your statement is the dollar amount charged. It may be for about $220, the average ticket price of an attempted fraud transaction in 2016, according to payments firm ACI Worldwide.

But what happened after the crook used your credit card number?

That bad guy used your card to buy popular merchandise that he could then quickly turn around and sell on the black market at a discount, says Erika Dietrich, ACI's global director of payments management.

"I think the products that they buy are really driven by what is going on in the marketplace," she says.

Here are the 10 things crooks most frequently purchase with a stolen credit card, according to an ACI analysis.

