Westend61/Getty Images

Sometimes you can't -- or don't want to -- get locked into a car long-term.

Maybe you are moving to a city where a car is impractical? Or maybe your current auto lease is up and the car you want isn't on the market yet. Whatever the reason, a short-term-car lease may be a good option. Here's how to do that.

Takeover someone else's lease

You can do this for a few months. Most auto manufacturers will allow another person to take over a car lease from the original lessee who wants out of theirs.

While this transaction can be done between two individuals, it's easier to use a third party, such a SwapALease.com or LeaseTrader.com, because they specialize in pairing current lessees with those looking for a short-term-car lease.