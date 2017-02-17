Why following your car maintenance schedule matters

KidStock/Getty Images

Owning a car involves more than just driving it. You also should follow the car maintenance schedule to keep the vehicle running and in great shape.

Written by the automakers, the car maintenance schedule tells vehicle owners when to have certain preventative work performed on their car or truck.

The most common items on a maintenance schedule include oil changes, tire rotations and tune-ups, but there are other important services to include as part of your maintenance schedule.

How maintenance schedules work

When you buy or lease a new car, the owner's manual usually contains a maintenance schedule for you to follow. You must follow this schedule if you do not want to void your warranty.

Most automakers offer these maintenance services through the dealership for a reasonable cost, though you can opt to take your car or truck to a mechanic of your choice as long as you keep a good record of any maintenance completed on it.

Even if you buy a used vehicle, you should follow the maintenance schedule to properly maintain it. As a vehicle gets older, certain components might wear out and need replacement.

In addition to regular maintenance, such as oil changes, a car maintenance schedule tells you when to replace the components or have a mechanic look at them.

Importance of a maintenance schedule

Not following a maintenance schedule often leads to a malfunctioning vehicle. Even a small thing, such as skipping an oil change, can damage your car.

As is most often the case, a small problem in one area can lead to bigger problems later. By following a regular maintenance schedule, you can prevent small problems from becoming bigger ones.