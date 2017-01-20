PrintSubscribe
How do I lease a car with bad credit?

Car ads on television makes it seem like anyone can easily lease a car. However, if you have trouble qualifying for an auto loan to buy, you shouldn't assume it will be easier lease a car.

Still, leasing a car is cheaper than buying one, since you are only paying for the portion of the car you actually use, so it would make sense that if you are on a tight budget, you should try to do a car lease. But how you lease a car with bad credit?

What to do if you have bad credit

If you have bad credit, work on improving it before you try to get a lease. Your credit score is going to be the primary factor in the lease you get, so do what you can to make it as high as possible.

There are a few good reasons to save up cash before going to the dealership:

  1. You will most likely need to make a larger down payment than what you see in car ads.
  2. Or, you may be asked to provide a security deposit.
  3. There could be a higher interest rate.

Consider getting a lease transfer

If you are having trouble leasing a car or getting a rate you can afford, you might try a lease transfer. Two well-known companies that do this are SwapALease.com and LeaseTrader.com. These companies specialize in pairing people who want to get out of their lease with people who want to take it over. While lease takeovers still require a credit check, the terms are often less strict and you can generally avoid the down payment you'd have with leasing a car from the automaker.

Jan. 20, 2017
