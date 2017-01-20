How do I lease a car with bad credit?

Megapixelstock/Stocksnap

Car ads on television makes it seem like anyone can easily lease a car. However, if you have trouble qualifying for an auto loan to buy, you shouldn't assume it will be easier lease a car.

Still, leasing a car is cheaper than buying one, since you are only paying for the portion of the car you actually use, so it would make sense that if you are on a tight budget, you should try to do a car lease. But how you lease a car with bad credit?

What to do if you have bad credit

If you have bad credit, work on improving it before you try to get a lease. Your credit score is going to be the primary factor in the lease you get, so do what you can to make it as high as possible.