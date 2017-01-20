PrintSubscribe
5 sleek luxury cars from the Detroit auto show

By • Bankrate.com

5 luxe cars from the auto show | Newspress USA
Newspress USA

5 luxe cars from the auto show

With all the time we spend in our cars, it's no surprise that the luxury segment is booming. And leasing a luxury car has becoming increasingly popular.

Here are five luxury cars that were introduced in Detroit at the 2017 North American International Auto Show (which is open to the public Jan. 14-22).

Before you decide to buy or lease a car, follow our 10 best tips for buying a car in 2017 to get the best deal.

Knowing your credit score can help you feel confident when you negotiate.

2018 BMW 530e iPerformance | BMW

BMW

2018 BMW 530e iPerformance

Why you want it: This is BMW's first iPerformance model to be offered in all-wheel-drive (in addition to rear wheel drive).

What you'll love: This plug-in hybrid model is super fuel-efficient while still boasting a zero to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds for the all-wheel-drive version.

When you can get it: Spring 2017

2018 Lexus LS 500 | Lexus

Lexus

2018 Lexus LS 500

Why you want it: This is a premium luxury sedan with a sporty, coupe-like silhouette.

What you'll love: The 415 horsepower, 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V-6 provides V-8 power (Lexus projects it goes from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds) without compromising fuel economy.

When you can get it: Late 2017

Comparing car loans? Check interest rates today at Bankrate.com.

2018 Audi SQ5 | Audi

Audi

2018 Audi SQ5

Why you want it: It's the high-performance version of the Q5 SUV.

What you'll love: The all-new front and rear suspension combines a top-notch driving experience with a long list of luxury features in a crossover design.

When you can get it: Spring 2017

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe | Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe

Why you want it: It's a luxury sedan in a coupe body style that seats four adults.

What you'll love: Steering wheel buttons allow control of features with a touch or finger swipe, while the touchpad in the center console recognizes handwriting.

When you can get it: Summer 2017

Want this Mercedes-Benz? Check interest rates now at Bankrate.com.

2018 Volvo V90 | Volvo

Volvo

2018 Volvo V90

Why you want it: This luxury wagon drives like a sedan and offers the storage space of a crossover.

What you'll love: Volvo Concierge lets customers choose the car's features online with a Volvo rep. Then, the car is delivered to the retailer of their choice for pickup. Or, they might opt to use Overseas Delivery, and get two paid airline tickets and hotel accommodations, then go pick up their tailor-made car at the Torslanda, Sweden, factory.

When you can get it: Sometime in 2017 (Specific timing was not available at press time.)

