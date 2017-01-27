Chevrolet Spark LS

Price: $13,000

$13,000 Fuel economy: 30 mpg city/41 mpg highway

30 mpg city/41 mpg highway 2016 five-year cost of ownership: $26,121

Just squeaking by the Nissan Versa S, KBB ranked the Spark as having the overall lowest five-year cost of ownership. Its cost advantage reflects low fuel and insurance costs, with the lowest insurance costs among these picks. Weighing it down is its relatively high depreciation.

The LS comes with a 98-horsepower, 1.4-liter, four-cylinder engine and five-speed manual transmission. To gain power windows, locks and outboard mirrors requires stepping up to the 1LT trim.

However, the LS has as standard equipment 10 air bags, rearview camera, air conditioning, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a four-speaker audio system, 7-inch touchscreen, MyLink infotainment interface, USB port, OnStar telematics and Wi-Fi hotspot capability.

Nissan

Nissan Versa S

Price: $11,990

$11,990 Fuel economy: 27 mpg city/35 mpg highway

27 mpg city/35 mpg highway 2016 five-year cost of ownership: $26,157

Suffering from the highest fuel cost and one of the higher insurance costs among the cars on this list, the Versa S still managed to rank second behind Spark, thanks primarily to its low rate of depreciation. This rating is for the sedan version only.

KBB broke out the Versa Note hatchback as a separate model, which didn't fare as well as the sedan.

As you might expect, as a sub-$12,000 car, the Versa S is short on frills. Power comes from a 109-horsepower, 1.6-liter, four-cylinder engine. A five-speed manual transmission ushers power to the front wheels.

Creature comforts are limited to six air bags, air conditioning, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a four-speaker audio system with auxiliary input jack and power outboard mirrors.

Honda Fit LX

Price: $15,990

$15,990 Fuel economy: 29 mpg city/36 mpg highway

29 mpg city/36 mpg highway 2016 five-year cost to own: $27,772

Only a significantly higher depreciation cost put the Fit behind the Nissan Versa. Fit beat Versa handily in fuel and maintenance costs. Its insurance and repair costs are middle of the pack. Extremely roomy for a subcompact, Fit provides more cargo room than its exterior size promises.

With a higher purchase price than Spark or Versa, Fit LX offers more standard convenience features than the top two cars. Thrust comes from a 130-horsepower, 1.5-liter, four-cylinder engine via a six-speed manual transmission.

Hill-start assist is standard. Other equipment included in the LX grade: multi-angle rearview camera, cruise control, auto on/off headlights, power outboard mirrors, windows and locks, air conditioning, 5-inch color screen, Bluetooth connectivity, and a four-speaker audio system with USB port.

Kia Rio LX

Price: $14,165

$14,165 Fuel economy: 27 mpg city/36 mpg highway

27 mpg city/36 mpg highway 2016 five-year cost to own: $29,473

For the sake of this exercise, you could easily replace the Kia Rio LX with the Hyundai Accent SE. They share most mechanical components and vary little in terms of ownership costs. In fact, when all five-year cost-to-own factors are compared, the final numbers are a photo finish with Accent winning by less than $100. Both these Korean cars stake out costs near mid pack.

Not as well stocked with goodies as others on this list, Rio derives its go from a 1.6-liter, four-cylinder engine that generates 138 horsepower. A six-speed manual transmission turns the front wheels.

Included in the standard equipment are hill-start assist, air conditioning, auto on/off headlights, six air bags and a four-speaker audio system with USB interface.

Honda Civic LX

Price: $18,740

$18,740 Fuel economy: 27 mpg city/40 mpg highway

27 mpg city/40 mpg highway 2016 five-year cost to own: $30,025

Although ranked 12th on KBB's list, Bankrate included Civic because, in addition to a low cost of ownership, it's a terrific all-around car. Among the more fuel efficient, Civic's maintenance costs are lower than all but the other Honda on this list. A low rate of depreciation, though, landed it among these picks despite a relatively higher purchase price.

A 158-horsepower, 2-liter, four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission turns the front wheels. A long list of standard features include a multi-angle rearview camera, automatic climate control, capless fuel filler, power windows, door locks and outboard mirrors, cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, and a four-speaker audio system with USB interface.

Toyota Tacoma SR Double Cab

Price: $24,950

$24,950 Fuel economy: 19 mpg city/23 mpg highway

19 mpg city/23 mpg highway 2016 five-year cost to own: $30,463

Who would have thought a pickup truck -- even a midsize one -- would wind up on a low-cost-to-own list? Actually, the Nissan Frontier King Cab S is six spots farther down the list.

Here's how a couple of trucks made the cut: an extremely low rate of depreciation. Although the Nissan Versa's purchase price is about half that of Tacoma, its $8,628 depreciation cost is more than Tacoma's $8,199.

A 159-horsepower, 2.7-liter, four-cylinder engine sends output to the rear wheels by way of a six-speed automatic transmission. Air conditioning, eight air bags, hill-start assist, rearview camera, and power windows and door locks are standard, as is an integrated GoPro windshield mount.

Entertainment is from an Entune system with 6.1-inch touchscreen, six speakers, Bluetooth connectivity and USB interface.

Jeep Patriot Sport

Price: $17,695

$17,695 Fuel economy: 23 mpg city/30 mpg highway

23 mpg city/30 mpg highway 2016 five-year cost of ownership: $31,242

Okay, Bankrate included the Patriot to have a crossover on the list. However, its total cost of ownership isn't much more than the Honda Civic or the Toyota Tacoma. Although its depreciation rate is trends to the high end, its maintenance and repair costs are mid pack. Only Toyota Tacoma has a higher fuel cost.

Jeep promotes Patriot as the most affordable sport-utility vehicle. However, to get there, the Patriot Sport is devoid of most creature comforts.

Air conditioning is optional. The engine is a 158-horsepower, 2-liter, four-cylinder that uses a five-speed manual transmission to turn the front wheels. Among the standard equipment: six air bags, Uconnect voice command interface with Bluetooth connectivity and a four-speaker audio system with an auxiliary input jack.

