auto

What are the basic elements of a car lease agreement?

alexandre17/Getty Images When you purchase a car, you pay the full agreed-upon price at the time of sale, whether out of pocket or with car loan proceeds. Leasing a car is different. When you sign a car lease agreement, you agree to pay for a fraction of the car's actual cost, the portion you are expected to use over the term of the lease. Because you are not paying for the full value of the vehicle, there is a set of restrictions you are expected to follow outlined in your car lease agreement.